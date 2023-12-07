It is clear that the remakes They are here to stay in the video game industry. Although they are disliked by many, it is undeniable that they represent an opportunity for new audiences to enjoy classic proposals with the benefits of current technologies. So, a clue suggests that an acclaimed title will have a new version.

The acclaimed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons could return with a remake

We talk about Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the director and writer’s first video game Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight and responsible for It Takes Two. According to a reliable source, it might return with a remake that will be announced sooner rather than later.

This week, the popular insider car car-onlywho has an extensive history of success, took to his X account to report that the narrative puzzle-solving video game will have a new version that will be announced soon, possibly during the gala of The Game Awards 2023 this Thursday December 7th.

The remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons could be announced soon

According to the informant, the video game will be published again by 505 Gamesthe company responsible for the original launch in 2013. Unfortunately, the release date is unknown.

It is worth noting that these data lack official confirmation, so we recommend taking them with a grain of salt and waiting for a statement. That being said, billbil-kun has already proven himself to be a very credible source due to his numerous successesso it is worth staying on the lookout.

What is Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons?

In case you don’t know what this game is about, let us tell you that Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a cooperative game with a great emphasis on solving puzzles and exploring environments.

This title directed and written by Josef Fares debuted 10 years ago, in 2013, by the hand of Starbreeze Studios AB y 505 Games. It was originally available for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, and then made the jump to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It also came to mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons tells the emotional story of 2 brothers who embark on a journey to find a cure that can save their father. It received praise for its deep narrative and inventive gameplay, quickly becoming a cult classic.

Josef Fares’ game won the award for Best Innovation at the 2014 BAFTAs and currently has an average score of 86 on Metacritic.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons captivated gamers

But tell us, would you like this narrative video game to have a remake? Do you think he needs it? Let us read you in the comments.

