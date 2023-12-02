The Egyptian authorities have closed the network of CimaClub, one of the giants in the world of torrents. It hosted more than 50,000 titles between movies and series.

Until its closure, CimaClub had become the meeting point for film and television fans looking to download content illegally through torrents.

With monthly traffic exceeding 29 million visits, it dominated the piracy landscape in the Middle East and North Africa. Additionally, its 65 active domains attracted users from Egypt, France, Canada, the United States and Germany.

But the CimaClub network’s ability to allow direct downloads and streaming of pirated content did not go unnoticed by ACE (Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment). This organization, leading the fight against piracy globally, worked closely with Egyptian authorities to dismantle the network.

The closure represents a serious blow to piracy. CimaClub’s impact on the entertainment industry was not minor, affecting all ACE members, from creators to broadcasters.. The role of the Egyptian authorities would have been crucial. His diligence and collaboration with ACE culminated in the identification and confrontation of the operator in Giza, Egypt.

The case of this operation, reported by Alliance4creativity, marks the fall of one of the largest torrent services in the world in a concerted effort to protect intellectual property.

The closures of torrent download websites do not stop piracy

Torrent download sites have been monitored and banned by several countries due to the distribution of high-quality movies and series, many of which are not available on conventional streaming platforms such as Netflix or HBO Max.

There are also cases like that of RARBG that closed its doors due to lack of continuity of the project. This case had nothing to do with illegality. The reality is that the European Union continues to warn that piracy is growing despite efforts. Specifically, 2.2% in 2022. Page closures increase, but piracy cannot be stopped.

With the fall of CimaClub, another chapter closes in the history of digital piracy. This event highlights the seriousness with which authorities and organizations like ACE approach copyright protection in the digital age, but also a relentless fight.