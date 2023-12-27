Christmas will be over, but the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion is not taking any breaks and continues ahead ready to offer us the opportunity to free download a title that we can add to our account forever. This time it was the turn of Human Resource Machinea great indie developed by the creator of World of Goo and the team behind Little Inferno.

This way you can save the 11.99 euros that it normally costs. The way to add it to your digital library is as simple as accessing the following product page, redeeming it and from there you will have the opportunity to play whenever you want.

In this puzzle game everything takes place inside some offices. In each of the levels your boss will assign you a task to carry out, so you will have to schedule the actions of a group of office workers to carry out the work.

If everything goes smoothly, you will receive a promotion that will take you to the next level and so on. Especially those who have studied computer science will find it very entertaining, since puzzles are solved through programming and without having to be aware of the 0s and 1s.

