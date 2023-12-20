Cheers was a precursor to many commendable sitcoms that would arrive later in the '90s, including its own spin-off centered on Frasier, the character from Kelsey Grammer. In fact, the spin-off series was so successful that it eclipsed the original and now enjoys a second life on Paramount+ —SkyShowtime in Spain.

The 10 episodes of the first season of the Frasier revival are now available and, although they have some tributes and references to his days in Seattle and, of course, to his time in Boston, the city to which he has returned, and to the iconic pub in Sam, Cheers doesn't come back at any time.

The series generates a very strange aura of mystery around Cheers and its fate that has generated theories that, of course, include the closure of the business.

According to one of the writers of the original series, that is not the case, and he is also very surprised that the Frasier revival on SkyShowtime has not dedicated one or two real scenes to Cheers, beyond some conversation.

Why doesn't Frasier visit Cheers?

Ken Levine He was a screenwriter on both the original series of Cheers and Frasier and, on his podcast, Hollywood & Levine, he has expressed his disagreement with the writers' decision not to visit the iconic pub in the revival.

“Frasier makes a couple of offhand comments about Cheers, but you know, it was such a big part of his life… how come he's not coming back? Did he hate it? Apparently not. Sam's still there, Norm's still there.” , and Cliff, maybe Woody.”

Levine confirms that the business is still openso it seems strange that the presumptuous psychiatrist does not want to return, even if it is to remember old times in an episode.

Of course, this is something that may change in the future if the Frasier revival is renewed for a second season and, in the process, all the details that have not quite fit into the SkyShowtime series are polished.