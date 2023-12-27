Among all the animes that we have been able to see in 2023, we find a work that has surprised us in a totally unexpected way: Oshi no Ko. After an exceptionally good first chapter, reaching even the highest levels of My Anime List, the series has positioned itself as one of the best works of the entire year, and its success has been such that they are already preparing to take it to the field. of live-action.

This is confirmed exclusively by the Japanese portal Shukan Josei Prime News, where they explain that Toei Animation has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to carry out a double release, producing both a film and a live-action series based on the manga written by Aka Akasaka and drawn by Mengo Yokoyari.

Although there is still no official confirmation, the media assures that it has images from the filming, where several actors and actresses have been seen playing the protagonists of the series, including Kaito Sakuraia Japanese soap opera actor well known in the country.

In addition, the media assures that a member of the production company confirmed that they were filming this live-action, providing information about the leading actors and the characters they play. However, it is important to note that all this information has not yet been confirmed by Toei or Amazon, so it will be necessary to wait for an official announcement to corroborate these rumors.

