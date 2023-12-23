The science of nuclear fusion is well known. Physicists and engineers who research in this area have known for decades from a physicochemical point of view the properties of the fusion reaction that can be triggered between two atomic nuclei if the right circumstances occur. And yet, fusion energy is not yet a reality from a commercial point of view.

EUROfusion, the institution leading the construction and operation of ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), the experimental fusion reactor being built in Cadarache, France, predicts that commercial fusion energy will arrive in the 1960s. The challenges that must be overcome for this to be possible fall within the scope of engineering, and not strictly within that of science.

At Xataka we have told you about the challenges posed by the development of the interior lining materials of the reactor's vacuum chamber, which are necessary to withstand the interaction of high energy neutrons resulting from the fusion reaction. We have also talked about the need to stabilize and sustain over time the very high temperature plasma that contains the deuterium and tritium nuclei. However, the challenge to which this article is dedicated is different. And it is also crucial.

It is essential to minimize the loss of energy within the plasma at all costs

The gas containing the deuterium and tritium nuclei, which are the two isotopes of hydrogen used to trigger the fusion reaction, is at a temperature of at least 150 million degrees Celsius. It is essential that the plasma reaches this temperature because otherwise the nuclei will not acquire the kinetic energy necessary to overcome their natural electrical repulsion and fuse. However, this temperature is not uniform throughout the plasma.

The proliferation of atoms with a neutral overall charge at the periphery of the plasma causes energy losses

Scientists working on nuclear fusion have observed that in experimental reactors the plasma housed in the periphery is colder than that in other regions, which causes some ionized nuclei to re-bond with an electron, giving rise to hydrogen atoms. with overall neutral charge. The problem is that the proliferation of neutral atoms at the periphery of the plasma causes energy lossand in nuclear fusion it is essential to minimize these losses as much as possible to sustain the reaction over time.

It is also important that we do not overlook that, no matter how powerful it is, the magnetic field that is responsible for confining the plasma always has a limit. It is capable of containing particles that have a medium energy level, but those that exceed this energy value have the ability to escape from it. And if many of these particles escape, a lot of energy will be lost and it will not be possible to maintain the reaction over time.

Fortunately, a team of engineers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA) has devised a very ingenious strategy to deal with atoms with a neutral overall charge that favor the loss of energy from the plasma. What they propose is to cover the inner mantle of the vacuum chamber, which is the part of the reactor that is directly exposed to the plasma, with a very thin covering of tantalum. This metal is capable of withstanding the very high temperature that the plasma reaches inside the reactor, but it has another, even more important asset in its favor.

And it also has a great capacity to absorb hydrogen atoms, so it can help keep them under control to minimize energy loss. The creators of this technology also ensure that their tantalum coating is easy to repair and maintain, so it should not have a negative impact on either the cost of building the reactor or its maintenance. It sounds good, but the most important thing is that little by little the challenges posed by the arrival of commercial nuclear fusion are falling one by one.

Cover image: Fusion For Energy (F4E)

More information: Physica Scripta

In Xataka: The JET nuclear fusion reactor is no longer the most powerful that exists. This is the beast that prepares us for the arrival of ITER