Hades is one of the best games in the Nintendo Switch catalog, and now you can get it for €12 with this great offer.

Christmas is just around the corner, and the eShop has taken the opportunity to make some of the juiciest sales. You can still buy Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair for less than €3, but now we bring you another very interesting title. One of the best Nintendo Switch games It is on offer at a historical minimum price: Hades.

Yes, the mythological game of Supergiant Games It is on sale for a limited time in the eShop (until January 4). With this offer, you have the opportunity to buy Hades for Nintendo Switch for about €12, at half the price of usual. Don't you have it yet? Well, keep reading, we are going to give you more reasons to go for it.

Is Hades worth buying for Switch at its price?

To make it clear to you whether this is worth it or not Hades' offer for Nintendo Switch, we can tell you that it is in our top 5 best indie games on the console, as you can see in the video at the end of this news. The work of Supergiant Games has marked a before and after in roguelikes due to its mechanics, its design and its narrative.

Is he first video game to win a major literary award. And is not for less. The development of its characters and its plot is one of its greatest attractions, which is accompanied by seemingly simple mechanics, but with layers and layers of depth that make them very addictive. here you are Zagreus, son of Hadesand you want to escape from the underworld by distributing firewood with help from gods of Olympus and other beings.

A repertoire of very varied weapons, special abilities and powers that completely change each game and, above all, runs that you can carry out in a quarter of an hour. Hades It completely fits with the hybrid nature of the Nintendo Switch: invites you to quick games, its artistic design is very colorful and, in addition, it plays wonderfully on a laptop.

If you want to know what it feels like trying to escape the underworld, fighting all kinds of mythological beings and strengthening ties with some of the most famous Greek divinities, this is your game. Take advantage of this offer that Hades has in the Switch eShop, get it at historical minimum price and get ready for that Hades II that has gone to 2024.

Hades listing in the eShop