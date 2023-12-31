Although 2023 offered us many games worth trying, it is undeniable that, in previous years, very good quality titles debuted. Did you try them all? Chances are it won't, so now's a good time to catch up on one of 2019's standout releases.

Star Wars has many video games behind it, some better than others. Beyond serious setbacks, such as the Battlefront reboot and its sequel, in recent years we have seen very good releases of this franchise. So, one of the best games is on sale and can be yours at a very low price.

Of course, we are talking about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, considered by many to be one of the best titles inspired by the work of George Lucas. Luckily, you can get it at a very low price thanks to a limited-time promotion.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is 85% off on these platforms

The Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts video game has 85% off PlayStation y Steam. Although it is also on sale in Xboxit costs a little more expensive on those platforms.

On Sony consoles, the action-adventure title based on the science fiction franchise costs $5.99 USD or the equivalent of your national currency. That's a big discount, especially considering that it usually costs $39.99 USD. Of course, it's best to hurry up, because the promotion will end on January 6, 2024.

And Steam, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tene 85% discount and it can be yours for only $134.85 MXN. If exploring everything it has to offer catches your attention, you should know that the Deluxe Edition is also on sale and you can purchase it for $179.85 MXN. Both promotions end on January 4.

Finally, Respawn Entertainment's game costs $7.99 USD on Xbox, i.e. $209.70 MXN. The offer will end in 1 dayso it's best to hurry up if you want to save money. $1188.30 MXN. The good news is that it is the Deluxe Edition.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is very cheap on Steam, Xbox and the PS Store

Don't these offers seem very attractive to you? In that case, you should know that the title is available at no additional charge through the services EA Play y EA Play Prowhich offer an extensive library of the company's games.

What is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

In case you don't know, you should know that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action and adventure game that presents an unpublished story where you put yourself in the shoes of Cal Lasteda Jedi Padawan played by the actor Cameron Monaghan.

This video game, which takes inspiration from the soulslike genre, received very good ratings from players and professional critics. Although it has an average score of 79 on Metacriticon Steam it has very positive reviews.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best games in the franchise

Its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, currently has 50% off. On the other hand, Star Wars: Squadrons is 95% off and you can buy it at a really low price.

But tell us, do you recommend this title? Let us read you in the comments.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

