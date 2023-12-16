Netflix reaches an agreement with Disney+ and will add a good number of series to its streaming catalog.

Netflix will add content to the platform soon

Netflix users should be clapping and jumping for joy since it has been announced that Lost returns to its powerful streaming catalog. As part of a content agreement that has been established between the titans, Disney y Netflixlicenses for around 14 very popular television series have been negotiated. Netflix will add them to its catalog on a non-exclusive basis until the summer of 2025, which means that they will also remain on Disney+ at the same time. The head of Disney, Bob Igerhad previously hinted at the deal a few weeks earlier.

He said that Disney was in talks with Netflix about what he described as some opportunities that were closely related to various content licenses. Some other series that are part of this agreement are Prison Break, Grey's Anatomy o how I Met Your Motheramong many others.

Lost was a large-scale global success which released its pilot episode in 2004. The series featured a complex story that began with an intriguing twist: a group of survivors end up on a mysterious island after a plane crash. It was a story that generated a lot of expectation among the audience, becoming one of the greatest phenomena that had been created in the world of television. Everyone wanted to know all the secrets of the island, as well as how to get to know the enormous cast of characters that shaped the island. Lost.

Lost It reached its peak with the premiere of the second season, which had approximately 23.47 million viewers in the United States and featured one of the most memorable scenes of the entire series. The series created a huge online fan community. who participated in discussions, theories and speculations across hundreds of forums. The fact that fans came together to unravel the mysteries of Lost increased its cultural impact. The series won a total of 11 Emmy Awards. in different categories such as Best Dramatic Series, Screenplay or Direction, among others.

Lost will arrive on July 1, 2024 Netflix.

