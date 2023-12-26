Good news for those users who are fans of Bendy and The Ink Machine for Nintendo Switch. It looks like a movie adaptation is on the way.

And on this occasion we have been able to learn that Bendy and the Ink Machine joins the list of games that will be adapted into moviesconfirmed by Bendy's official account on X. Here's what is known:

Although there is only one image, there is no information about the focus of the film, whether it will be animated or live-action. Radar Pictures, known for productions such as Jumanji and The Last Samurai, is involved in the adaptation. Bendy creator Paul Crawford has expressed the team's commitment to delivering a high-quality film that is true to the world of Bendy. He assures fans that the film will be developed with care and respect for the Bendy and the Ink Machine franchise.

We will be attentive to more details of this Nintendo Switch adaptation. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news?

Fuente.