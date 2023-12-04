The actor who plays Tommy, Joel’s brother, in the games wanted to talk about The Last of Us Part III, but it is not good news.

One of the first great PS5 premieres in 2024 It will be The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Naughty Dog’s work will arrive next January 19 to Sony’s current generation console through a version that will add content such as a new game mode and lost levels that were not added in the version that came to PS4. One of the biggest news regarding this project is that would not have affected other Naughty Dog developmentssince it was intended for new employees of the company, although everything indicates that The Last of Us Part III is not in active development right now.

At least that’s what one of the main actors in the saga indicates, Jeffrey Piercewho has played Tommy, Joel’s brother, in the two previous installments. According to the voice actor, The Last of Us Part III script is not ready yet, which would indicate that its arrival on the market would still be very far from being a reality. “At the moment, It’s not something that has started in any way, at least not that I know of.and I would hate to create expectations about what it could be and then discover that it is something completely different,” he explained in an interview with Dexerto.

Afterwards, Pierce stated that is looking forward to having the game script delivered to his doorstepso it seems that The Last of Us Part III is indeed on the minds of the creatives at Naughty Dog, although not in a process as advanced as believed Until now. It is also possible that Tommy takes a backseat in the third installment and therefore the actor has not received any type of information in this regard, while everything indicates that the efforts of the Californian studio are focused on the development of a new IP. We will have to wait for new information on this matter.

New IP, multiplayer for The Last of Us and Uncharted 5, possible new Naughty Dog projects

It seems clear that The Last of Us Part III will be a reality at some point, but it would not be the closest thing on the calendar from Naughty Dog. Beyond the third installment of Ellie’s adventures, the imprint company could be working on that rumored new sci-fi IPwhile from internal sources of the study it is stated that The Last of Us multiplayer is still in development active despite all the problems he has experienced in recent months.

The other great possibility that has been discussed for some time is a new installment of Uncharted in which Naughty Dog would be collaborating with another internal PlayStation studio, although at the moment no details have been revealed in this regard. Maybe in the coming months we can clear up doubts.

