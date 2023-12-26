The semiconductor factory that TSMC is trying to launch in Arizona (USA) is giving it a lot of headaches. Those responsible for this cutting-edge plant are having a hard time finding the qualified personnel they need. So much, in fact, that this employee deficit has caused this company to be forced to delay the start of production of mature integrated circuits in these facilities by one year, which has moved from 2024 to 2025.

According to Fortune, this company has gained a reputation for upholding a “brutal” corporate culture, and many American workers are apparently intimidated by this philosophy. Some former employees in the US say that 12-hour work days and weekend shifts are very common. “At TSMC everything is obedience. It is not prepared for America,” says one of its engineers without revealing his identity. We can be sure of one thing: this Taiwanese company is not willing to have the same problems at the plant it plans to build in Germany.

To avoid this, it has already launched a selection process that seeks to recruit a very important part of the staff in Taiwan. It is evident that TSMC's plan involves export your work culture to the factory that will be set up in Saxony. In any case, it seems that the problems linked to the Arizona plant and the delay in its start-up have left a victim along the way. And it is none other than Mark Liu, the president of the company.

TSMC is increasingly uncomfortable in the US. And more comfortable in Japan

Liu announced his departure from the presidency of TSMC on December 19. At first it seemed like a predictable move as a result of the natural renewal of the company's management leadership, but since then several presumably well-informed Taiwanese media have insisted that his departure has been caused by the debacle that this company has been facing for the start-up process of its new US factory.

The factory that TSMC is building in Kumamoto is going so well that its inauguration will presumably be brought forward

Be that as it may, the most shocking thing is that the bad news coming from Arizona contrasts in a radical way with the good news that TSMC is receiving from its facilities in Japan. And the semiconductor plant that is being built in Kumamoto, a town on the island of Kyushu, the wind is going smoothly.

According to DigiTimes Asia, the works are going so well that the opening ceremony of the first phase of the factory's set-up will be brought forward to February 2024. It is curious to see that just the opposite is happening to TSMC in Japan than in the US. ; Instead of being delayed, the start-up of its facilities is being brought forward.

According to SCMP, TSMC executives value very positively how much Taiwan and Japan have in common. Their work culture is similar, and, in addition, the Japanese state has a very competitive network of lithography equipment manufacturers. Lucy Chen, an analyst at the consulting firm Isaiah Research, assures that the relationship between TSMC executives and the Japanese Government is very good, which has led the company's management leadership to be considering the possibility of build two more state-of-the-art plants in Japan that allow it to expand its production capacity beyond the borders of Taiwan.

Cover image: TSMC

More information: DigiTimes Asia | Tom's Hardware

