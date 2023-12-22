It had been missing for several years, and is now available at an auction that will not go unnoticed by vehicle collectors.

It was in that distant 2014, when Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to get rid of one of his most charismatic vehicles that precisely did not go unnoticed on the streets of California.

We talk about Mercedes Unimog U1.300 SE from 1977 that in 2014 the actor put up for sale for $270,000, an amount that has increased over the years.

However, Schwarzenegger did sell the vehicle, but only three years later, in 2017, it was published on eBay for $350,000.

After having lost track of it, now years later, this Mercedes Unimog U1.300-a SE is going up for auction.

Unlike the original vehicle, it is a special order from Arnold Schwarzenegger to the manufacturer which had to make a series of exclusive modifications that the actor had requested.

For example, to increase its prowess, some of these modifications included steel roll bars, oversized off-road tires, additional lighting, and benches installed in the cargo area.

The interior of the vehicle was upholstered in luxurious leather and equipped with an audio system and a rear view camera.

Under the hood it has a 6.4-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel engine capable of offering 320 horsepower, along with its five-speed manual transmission.

The vehicle was modified to receive an air suspension system thus improving its capabilities.

Also, on the dashboard, there is a real autograph of the man himself. Schwarzeneggerwhich makes this vehicle unique in the world.

The current price of the auction is unknown since it is private, but it surely has a price higher than the previous $350,000.