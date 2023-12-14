One of the most successful (and controversial) anime series on AnimeBox has become the most searched for Japanese animation on Google throughout 2023.

There are so many anime series and movies that it is inevitable that even the most knowledgeable in the world may overlook some titles. Or at least that's what may happen to you when you meet the 10 most searched anime of 2023 according to Google.

Although we have popular titles like Kimetsu no Yaiba or Blue Lock in the top, there are many productions that you may have overlooked and you may be interested in taking a look at them.

Below we leave you the list with the Top 10 most searched animes on Google during 2023 (via Kudasai).

10 – Shangri-La Frontier 9 – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen 8 – Hirogaru Sky! Precure 7 – MF Ghost 6 – Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru 5 – Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku 4 – Sousou no Frieren ( Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) 3 – Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Apothecary Diaries) 2 – Blue Lock 1 – Oshi no Ko

What Oshi no Ko is about, the most searched anime of 2023 on Google

Available in the AnimeBox catalog, Oshi no Ko is a fantasy comedy-drama that, although it has been talked about throughout this year, many may still not know this title.

Based on the manga by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, the series tells the story of Gorô, a doctor who delivers his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, who has taken a break from her idol career to have her twin girls.

However, before Ai gives birth, Gorô dies in an accident and is reincarnated into one of Ai's twins, Aquamarine Hoshino, but he has all his memories intact..

Beyond the peculiarity of its plot, the series has been the subject of controversy in Spain due to the broadcast format in AnimeBox.

Although at first the platform announced that Oshi no Ko was going to be part of the free simulcast catalog, shortly after it had to rectify and confirm that the first episode (a 90-minute long special) It would only be available in payment plans due to licensor requirementsShueisha.

To make matters worse, the following episodes of the anime (also released in simulcast) became exclusive to paid subscriptions, something that did not sit well with users of the free Konnichiwa plan.

Currently season 1 of Oshi no Ko It is available in full in the AnimeBox catalog for users of paid plans. Did you know about the existence of what is the most searched anime series on Google in 2023?