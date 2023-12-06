Metal Gear fans had never given up hope that the Konami series would have a collaboration with Fortnite. This finally happened with Season 1 of Chapter 2 of the Battle Royale and you can now play with the legendary soldier Solid Snake in Battle Royale… but at what cost.

At this point it’s clear, Fortnite is a butt shrinking machine. The collaboration with Konami would not be the exception to the rule and Snake unfortunately had to meet the quota, which stripped him of one of its main attributes.

This is what Snake’s butt looks like in the Metal Gear games

Fortnite stripped Snake of his iconic butt in Metal Gear

The experiment The Terrible Children In the Metal Gear universe, he is not only known for having given rise to the perfect soldiers, but also for giving them a great butt, especially Solid Snake’s, to such a degree that they reach the rank of meme in the community.

However, Epic Games couldn’t have cared less about this, since the Solid Snake that it added in Fortnite is far from having the prodigious rear that characterizes it and his fans regret it.

This is how flat Snake’s butt looks in Fortnite

The user topherflorence what is blame the multiversebecause with each appearance of Snake in another game his butt shrinks moreand believes that if the character participates in another collaboration his butt will be “completely concave“.

Fans regret the theft of Fortnite from Snake’s rearguard

“THIS IS A CRIME,” he exclaimed. other.

“(I’m) screaming and vomiting because they hit Solid Snake Fortnite and flat buttwhich is antithetical to everything Hideo Kojima represents. Disgusting“said the user slayerfest1999.

In case you missed it: Fortnite also nerfed Omni-Man’s butt from Invincible.

What do you think of the nerf to Snake’s butt in Fortnite? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile devices. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

