Suara.com – The electability of presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, is actually declining ahead of the 2024 presidential election debate.

This was revealed through the results of a survey conducted by Kompas Research and Development.

Seeing the competition for presidential candidates’ electability, Ganjar actually experienced a decline.

For the latest survey, Ganjar only received 18 percent electability.

In fact, when compared with a survey conducted in August 2023, the former governor of Central Java received 34.1 percent of the vote.

A decline also occurred in Anies Baswedan’s electability. Even so, the decline was not as significant as Ganjar’s.

In August 2023, Anies’ electability will reach 19.2 percent.

However, ahead of the debate, his electability had decreased to 17.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the person in the top position is presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto.

In this survey, he obtained an electability of 39.7 percent.

The electability of the minister of defense (menhan) continues to increase from August 2023 when he received 31.3 percent.

This Kompas R&D survey was conducted on 29 November-4 December 2023.

A total of 1,364 randomly selected respondents were involved in taking this survey.

The margin of error for this survey is approximately 2.65 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.