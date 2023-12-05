If the former Nerazzurri player goes through a difficult moment in Manchester, the Swiss player is decisive against Maradona with two extraordinary interventions on Elmas: he has not conceded a goal in 9 out of 14 games in Serie A. And the fans have chosen him as MVP

Francesco Sessa

4 December 2023 (change at 2.43pm) – MILAN

A goal conceded every two games, nine clean sheets in 14 days. And the gloves are ready when needed: on the nights that count, in the moments that can direct and change matches. Yann Sommer blocks the way for Napoli as champions and is increasingly credited as a factor in Inter who are hungry for glory: Maradona’s three points have a Swiss stamp. Phenomenal saves a few days after Onana’s ducks in the Champions League with the Manchester United shirt, a combo that leads to a conclusion: once again, in the face of an excellent transfer, Inter have not weakened. On the contrary.

THE TWO INTERVENTIONS

—

And to think that he presented himself poorly in the friendly match in Salzburg at the beginning of August. Penalty awarded and error on the occasion of the Austrian goal. Four months later, the former Bayern man is a pillar. The night in Naples elevated him to a Nerazzurri pillar: first on Elmas and then on Kvaratskhelia, Yann was simply perfect. At 0-0 and then at 0-1 respectively, in difficult moments: the Macedonian’s right-footed shot from outside was rejected by a plastic flight to put the ball in the corner, the Georgian was already celebrating when he let go of the left-footed diagonal towards the second post in the action monopolized by the media due to the contact in the penalty area between Acerbi and Osimhen.

MVP FOR FANS –

—

Victor was also blocked by Sommer, but the attacker was offside. However, a noteworthy flash, on a close attempt. Yann was more decisive than the score suggests, largely on the Nerazzurri’s side: it is no coincidence that the Inter fans consider him the best on the pitch. By detachment. In the poll proposed by the club on X, the Swiss is the elected MVP. Over 50% of the votes, beaten by the internal competition of three who had a significant impact on the match: Barella, Calhanoglu and Thuram.

THE NUMBERS

—

Hurting Inter seems like a feat. Despite the absences of Pavard and Bastoni, now perhaps also De Vrij. Sommer actually slipped only during the only defeat of the season, at home against Sassuolo. Only in that match and against Bologna, with the Swiss in goal did the Nerazzurri concede more than one goal in a match. The former Bayern player kept nine clean sheets in 14 matchdays, plus two out of four in the Champions League group. Thanks to a defensive phase that works, of course, but also to the ability to become protagonists when the opponents manage to get a shot: the goalkeepers of the big teams must do this. The question mark on the Onana post needs to be removed: this Inter also has guarantees between the posts. In addition to the best attack there is also the best defense: a championship scenario.

