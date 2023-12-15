Betelgeuse, or the “Hand of Gemini” star, is the closest giant red star to Earth and its brightest star in the night sky.

This giant star is destined to disappear as an asteroid passes in front of it for a few moments when an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a unique eclipse.

This rare and fleeting spectacle is supposed to appear late Monday until early Tuesday, to be witnessed by millions along a narrow path extending from Tajikistan and Armenia in Central Asia, through Turkey, Greece, Italy, and Spain, to Miami and the Florida Keys archipelago, and finally, some… regions of Mexico.

Rare eclipse

Betelgeuse, or “Hand of Orion,” is a massive red giant star located in the constellation Orion. The asteroid that will pass in front of it is “Leona”, which is a rectangular space rock that slowly rotates in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Astronomers hope to learn more about the Hand of Gemini and Leona during the eclipse, which is expected to last more than 15 seconds. A Spanish-led team was recently able, by observing the eclipse of a star dimmer than Leona in September, to estimate the dimensions of the asteroid, indicating that its width is 55 kilometers and its length is 80 kilometers. There are still doubts about these predictions, in addition to the size of the star and its expanding atmosphere. It is unclear whether the asteroid will obscure the entire star, causing a total eclipse, but it may create a “ring of fire” with small flaming boundaries around the star. If the eclipse is total, astronomers cannot be certain how many seconds it will take for the star to disappear completely, which may be up to ten seconds. Betelgeuse, which is about seven hundred light-years away from Earth, can be seen with the naked eye, but using a telescope or telescope will undoubtedly enhance the view (a light-year is equivalent to 9,461 trillion kilometers). Betelgeuse is thousands of times brighter than our Sun and about seven hundred times larger. That star is so massive that if it replaced our sun, it would extend beyond Jupiter, according to NASA. However, its age, which does not exceed ten million years, does not compare to the sun, which is more than 4.6 billion years old. Scientists believe that the short lifespan of Betelgeuse is due to its mass and the speed with which its matter burns up. After countless centuries of varying brightness, Betelgeuse's star dimmed dramatically in 2019 when a huge amount of star surface material was blasted into space. The resulting dust cloud temporarily blocked starlight, and within six months Betelgeuse returned to its previous brightness, NASA said. Scientists expect that Betelgeuse will turn into a nova – a nova is a sudden explosion in space that results in intense light shining, as a result of which a new star is formed – the largest in a violent explosion in a hundred thousand years.