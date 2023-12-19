Suara.com – The dark horse team, Girona, continues their sensational fairy tale in the Spanish League this season. Almost half the season, this club from Catalonia is firmly at the top of the LaLiga standings.

Girona is increasingly firmly at the top of the 2023/2024 Spanish League standings following their home win in the match in Week 17 against Deportivo Alaves.

Los Blanquivermells — Girona's nickname — beat Alaves with a landslide score of 3-0 at the Montilivi Stadium, Girona, Tuesday (19/12) early this morning WIB.

With two weeks remaining, Girona are now on the verge of winning the half-season. Until week 17, Girona topped the standings with 44 points, two points ahead of their closest competitor, Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, with their city team in third place, Barcelona, ​​Girona is nine points ahead!

Regarding this achievement, Girona coach Michel seems to be starting to feel confident that his team is considered a strong contender to win the Spanish League this season.

Michel said that his team was 'on the way' to make history.

“There are still two matches left to finish the first round (of the Spanish League) this season. I can already say that we are at the level of Real Madrid, Barca, Atletico, teams that have won the championship,” said Michel as reported by Tribal Football, Tuesday (19/12).

Girona coach Michel. (Pau BARRENA / AFP)

“These players are on their way to making history. Hopefully we can continue to be consistent in the remainder of this season,” boasted the 48-year-old Spanish coach.

“We have understood well what we need and the level of my players is very high.”

“We are not futurists. Madrid is very good and Barca and Atletico will add a lot of points. But, we believe we can compete with them. We have proven that so far,” said Michel.

“Our league will take it game by game and when we reach the 30th game (week), see where we can go,” he said.