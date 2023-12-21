If Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global were to merge, we would be facing a new giant of news and entertainment capable of competing with an artillery of resources against other industry heavyweights such as Netflix, Disney and Comcast.

The possibility of a business union of such significance is on the table, at least according to Axios. The American media points out that David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, has held a meeting with the leader of Paramount, Bob Bakish, to explore a merger.

A new entertainment empire

It has been more than a year and a half since we witnessed the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery, a media conglomerate which arose from the spin-off of Warner Media from AT&T and its merger with Discovery. This move came with big changes for the new media giant.

Among the most notable are the combination of the HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms in an alternative under the name Max that was unveiled in April 2023, but is expected to reach all markets, including Spain, in the spring of 2024.

And also a variety of business units that include channels, platforms, distribution channels and studios. cinema and television. In other words, a media giant with a market capitalization of approximately $28 billion.

On the other side we have Paramount, which is also one of the most recognized players in the industry, and which has a presence in practically all the sectors in which Warner Bros. Discovery has set foot, although its size is somewhat smaller: it is valued at about 10 billion dollars.

Here is the first question in this matter: at what level would a merger between companies be carried out? This is not clear, but sources indicate that Zaslav may also consider taking over the parent company de Paramount Global, National Amusements.





Some of Paramount Global's brands

The possible agreement, sources consulted by Axios point out, has included the intervention of actors from the financial world, who are helping Warner Bros. Discovery explore the possibilities. Here, precisely, there is a very important point that should not go unnoticed.

We know that Zaslav has promoted a forceful scheme of cost reduction of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has included a wave of project cancellations, the removal of content from the group's platforms, among other drastic measures.

Paramount, for its part, faces pressure from creditors due to a mountain of debt that it has been accumulating in recent times. In response to this scenario, the firm has been gradually shrinking to improve its financial balances in the midst of the streaming war.

We have to wait to find out what will happen. For now, it is estimated that, if the agreement is completed, CNN could combine with CBS News to form a much more important actor at the news level. Warner could use it to serve as a distribution channel for Paramount franchises.

In relation to Paramount+, an analyst from Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the United States and one of Paramount's creditors, projects a possible closure of the aforementioned streaming platform in the event that the agreement to promote a licensing scheme is closed. of content.

Images: Warner Bros. Discovery | paramount

