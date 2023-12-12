The Napoli striker took off from Capodichino on a private flight. The trip has been authorized by the company, he will return tonight

Salvatore Malfitano

@ malfitoto

11 December 2023 (change at 2.01pm) – MILAN

This is not what is expected on the eve of a Champions League match like tomorrow’s against Braga, which will also decide whether Napoli will advance to the round of 16 or not. Victor Osimhen will be absent today, because he is headed to Marrakech, Morocco, for the African Ballon d’Or award ceremony, leaving from Capodichino on a private flight. The striker, after being elected best player of the last Serie A championship by his colleagues, is competing with Salah and Hakimi for the recognition.

authorized

—

Napoli was already informed of this commitment and authorized the player to leave, despite the delicate period. In any case, Walter Mazzarri’s team – fresh from three defeats in a row (Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus) – will only need to win, draw or lose with a maximum of one goal difference against Braga to move from second in the group. The clearly within reach goal must have convinced the club to release Osimhen, whose return is scheduled for tonight, also because the Nigerian will most likely start from the first minute anyway.