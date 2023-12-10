God of War has managed to remain one of the most important PlayStation franchises and launch after launch, SIE Santa Monica Studio has demonstrated it with both quality and sales and as proof is the latest installment, which has just broken a new record .

The Californian developer has just announced that its most recent project, God of War Ragnarök, has already surpassed the milestone of 15 million copies sold all over the world until the past November 19th.

It is important to mention that this figure includes the total sales of the game, both in format physicist as digitalas well as its 2 versions: that of PlayStation 4 and of PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation exclusive debuted on November 9, 2022so this figure of units sold would have been reached in just over 1 yearwhich is surprising.

God of War Ragnarök is one of the best-selling games on PlayStation

God of War Ragnarök boasted the title of the best premiere of a PlayStation exclusive before the also exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 snatched it away a couple of months ago. God of War Ragnarök is not available on PC.

To put it in context, you should know that the previous title, God of War (2018) had sold 23 million units until November 2022including sales of the PC version.

SIE Santa Monica Studio announced in The Game Awards 2023 that will release free DLC for the game before the end of 2023, so it is expected that it will not only give more to talk about in terms of gameplay, but also that interest in the 2022 game will grow and that it will probably be reflected as a increase in sales.

The PlayStation franchise continues to be a favorite of the brand’s users

God of War Ragnarök is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

