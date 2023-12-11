Suara.com – Manchester United is faced with a difficult situation to escape the eye of the needle and advance to the last 16 of the Champions League this season. At the end of the day, the Red Devils team needs a miracle not to fail in the group phase.

Manchester United will play a tough match on matchday 6 of the Champions League Group A against the German giants, Bayern Munich.

Manchester United will host Bayern at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday (13/12) early morning at 03:00 WIB.

Manchester United must beat Bayern to qualify for the knockout phase, but the Red Devils have no control over their own destiny. They also depend on the results of other teams to qualify for the last 16.

For the record, only the top two teams from each group qualify for the last 16, while the third-placed team is ‘downgraded’ to the Europa League, and the bottom team goes home empty-handed.

Manchester United will only qualify if, and only if, they beat Bayern and the other Group A match being played at the same time, FC Copenhagen vs Galatasaray, ends in a draw.

If there is a winner in the match between hosts Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Denmark, Manchester United will still fail to qualify for the last 16 even if they win against Bayern.

Manchester United will only finish third in Group A if the situation is like that.

Bayern Munich itself has secured a ticket to the last 16 as group winners with two matches remaining.

Copenhagen can qualify if they beat Galatasaray, while a draw will only take them to the knockout phase if Manchester United fails to win against Bayern.

Galatasaray, who lost on goal difference, must win over Copenhagen if they want to qualify for the next round.

2023/2024 Champions League Group A standings ahead of Matchday 6: