Omari Grand Mosque in the Gaza Strip before it was bombed by Israel. Photo/anadolu

GAZA TRACK – The Great Mosque of Gaza or known as the Grand Omari Mosque is the largest and oldest mosque in the Gaza Strip.

At that location is believed to have stood the site of an ancient Philistine temple. The place was used by the Byzantines to build a church in the 5th century.

After the Muslim conquest in the 7th century, this building was converted into a mosque. Described as “beautiful” by Ibnu Batutah, an Arab geographer in the 10th century.

The minaret of the Great Omari Mosque collapsed due to an earthquake in 1033. In 1149, the Crusaders built a large church on the site.

Most of this mosque was destroyed by the Ayyubid dynasty in 1187, and then rebuilt as a mosque by the Mamluk dynasty in the early 13th century.

The building was destroyed by the Mongols in 1260, then immediately rebuilt.

The mosque was destroyed by an earthquake at the end of this century. The Great Mosque was restored by the Ottomans about 300 years later.

Badly damaged after British bombing during World War I, the mosque was restored in 1925 by the Supreme Muslim Council.

The mosque was bombed by Israel on December 7, 2023, leaving only the base of the minaret and most of the rest in rubble.