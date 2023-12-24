Today is a special day because Christmas Eve is celebrated and Christmas tomorrow, so Atresmedia wanted to celebrate these holidays in the best possible way, because the legendary series Oliver and Benji, also known as Champions o Captain Tsubasahas finally returned to Spanish television and It is now possible to see its chapters on Neox.

The announcement of his return came earlier this month without a date for his return, so it is a very pleasant surprise that these days were chosen for his broadcast. Without a doubt, the little ones will be the ones who will appreciate it the most while taking advantage of the holidays, although it must also be said that they will have to get up early so as not to miss any of the episodes.

The reason is because the series is broadcast inside the Neox Kidz block, which begins at 07:00 in the morning and ends at 10:30. Among other series that can be seen is Champions: Oliver and Benjiso that every Saturday and Sunday you can watch a total of four episodes each day, in order to enjoy a good soccer session from the nicknamed ball wizards.

Furthermore, another great news is that Atresmedia has acquired the rights to the 128 episodes of this series in its remastered version, in order to enjoy with better quality the beginnings and the entire career of Oliver Atom to become one of the best footballers in the world. Naturally all of them will be available in their Spanish version, but don't worry if you miss any, because they can also be seen at any time from Atresplayer.

