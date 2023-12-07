For many screen specialists, having an OLED model in their living room is the only option when choosing a Smart TV. They are the televisions that offer the best level of contrast and that have the ability to reach that absolute black that brands like LG talk so much about. Furthermore, they also stand out for provide the best performance when it comes to ensuring viewing quality from all angles. But, as we have already indicated, they have the disadvantage of being too expensive.

Why are they priced so high?

The main reason is found in the components with which OLED televisions are made. They include high rarity minerals that are not exactly easy to get. It was believed that, yes, they were the only way to achieve the performance offered by these screen models. And that made the price more expensive. to levels that are too high.

Until now, alternatives had already been sought and different solutions had been explored, but in the end it was clear that, in order to have a true OLED, you needed those rare minerals. Everything changes, however, with the research and study carried out by Dongguk University in South Korea. And if their results are applied in the industry as they believe they should, we could soon be able to access OLED televisions of the same capacity, but with lower prices.

This is the solution

On paper, the solution is not surprising. It can be summarized by saying that the plan is change rare minerals by other minerals that are more common and whose cost is not high. But, of course, it is not that simple. There is a certain process that must be strictly followed so that the results that these screens need to be more economical can be obtained.

What manufacturers would have to do is grind and combine benzyltriphenylphosphonium bromide and manganese bromide. Once the mixture of the two components is obtained, it must be used by dissolving it in MnBz crystals. The result is a series of new LED lights which end up being as efficient as those used by current OLED panels and, in addition, are less polluting. Their benefits go beyond this, since in the tests that have been carried out it has been discovered that they are also more efficient and have a higher level of durability.

In a positive way, it can be said that the discovery has been proven and is totally real, not just remaining theories on paper. The bad news is that we still don’t know what it will be the impact it will have on manufacturers of Smart televisions. It is very likely that companies will adopt this new manufacturing system with the intention of saving money, but there are serious doubts about whether this will mean that users will find a reduction in prices.

Logic should point to the fact that, yes, OLED screens will be cheaper, they will be on par with other models in terms of cost, and that the market will enjoy a sales boost. But there is always a margin of possibility so that this does not happen and that manufacturers, even if they change their manufacturing process, continue charging the same so that their profit margin increases. We will possibly know more about what will happen in a few months well into the year 2024.