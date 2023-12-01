Oil, the 13 OPEC+ reach an agreement on cutting production. And prices go up

After a postponement of the meeting due to persistent disagreements, i OPEC+ countries are moving towards an agreement for a further reduction in production quotas, with one objective: to halt the recent decline in oil prices. The 13 ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Riyadh, and their ten allies, led by Moscow, agreed to “further cut production by between 600,000 and 1 million barrels per day. The final figure has yet to be defined, we must wait for the technical terms to refine the agreement.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is expected to extend its voluntary reduction of one million barrels per day beyond 2023. The markets liked the agreement: Brent has surpassed 84 dollars a barrel and the WTI is approaching 76 dollars. Negotiations have been intense in recent days, with theSaudi Arabia, which has tried to convince African countries to share the burden of production cuts. Among the countries that objected were Angola and Nigeria, clearly eager to increase their oil revenues, a source of valuable foreign currency. These two countries have not digested the conclusions of the last meeting, in June, which established a reduction in their production targets. On the contrary, the United Arab Emirates had been authorized to further open the crude oil tap, given its large reserve capacity. Another news is that Brazil will join the group starting next year.

Through this strategy of cuts, OPEC+ is targeting the shortage of supply in an attempt to revive prices, undermined by economic uncertainty and high interest rates. During the pandemic, the Alliance initially cut about 2 million barrels. Then, last May, nine members, including the Saudis and Russians, surprisingly announced voluntary cuts totaling 1.6 million barrels a day. And in what the kingdom’s energy minister, Prince Abdelaziz ben Salmane, called a “Saudi treatment”, a month later Riyadh turned off the taps of another million barrels, a decision followed to a lesser extent by Russia.

Despite these announcements, prices of both crude oil benchmarks have fallen in recent weeks, although they remain above their five-year average. Demand appears fragile, amid concerns about the economy of China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, whose post-Covid 19 recovery is proving to be much slower than expected, and mixed signals from Europe and the United States . On the supply side, crude oil production in the United States and Brazil reached record levels, triggering a change in the balance of power.

