Israel is proven to have committed war crimes in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed South Africa's decision to submit the case of genocide committed by Israel against Gaza residents to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The Jeddah-based OIC, which has 57 member countries, asked the ICJ to respond quickly to the action. This was reported by the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

“The OIC emphasizes that Israel, the occupying power, is committing genocide by indiscriminately targeting the civilian population, killing and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians, forcing them to flee, preventing them from obtaining basic needs and humanitarian assistance, and destroying buildings. , and health, educational and religious institutions,” quoted the OIC statement.

Israel, accused of implementing collective punishment against Palestinians, has rejected the case in a UN court.

South Africa has filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of committing the crime of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza following nearly three months of relentless bombardment by Israel that has killed more than 21,500 people and caused widespread destruction in the besieged enclave. . .

In its application to the court on Friday, South Africa described Israel's actions in Gaza as “genocidal in nature because they were intended to destroy most of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group”.

“The acts in question include killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious physical and mental suffering, and subjecting them to living conditions that are expected to cause their physical destruction,” the filing said.

The ICJ, also called the World Court, is a UN civil court that adjudicates disputes between countries. This differs from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which tries individuals for war crimes.

As UN members, both South Africa and Israel are bound by the court.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa compared Israel's policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to past apartheid regimes that implemented racial segregation imposed by a white minority government that ended in 1994.

Some human rights organizations say that Israel's policies towards Palestinians amount to apartheid.

