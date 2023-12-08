loading…

OIC condemns Israel’s Judaization plans in Al-Quds City. Photo/REUTERS

JERUSALEM – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli occupation for allowing extremist settler groups to carry out provocative actions through old neighborhoods in the occupied Al-Quds City.

The action was part of an illegal and rejected effort to impact the existing historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds, especially the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC also warned of the dangers of continued Judaization plans carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities in the city, including the so-called “down-channel” plan, which proposes the construction of around 1,792 colonial units in a new colonial block in the eastern part of the city.

Judaization is part of the framework of rejected and condemned attempts to change the historical, political, legal and demographic status of the existing city, and separate it from the Palestinian environment.

“The OIC reaffirms that the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the capital of the State of Palestine, is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967,” the organization said on its official website.

“The OIC also rejects any action or decision aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian cities and their sanctities, as illegal and invalid under international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

Furthermore, the OIC renewed its call on international actors, especially the UN Security Council, to assume their responsibility to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of more than 17,000 martyrs, and the forced displacement of more than 1.8 million Palestinians fled their homes.

The OIC calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities and apply pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to end the acts of violence and organized terrorism carried out by extremist settler groups and Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank. “Which has led to the killing of more than 260 martyrs and the arrest of more than 3,550 Palestinians since last October 7,” said the OIC.



