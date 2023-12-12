Annoying news from Japan: Honda confirms to Top Gear that the brand is no longer accepting new European applications for the Honda E. The mission of the E has been accomplished. Honda says the electric car has “brought many new customers to the brand thanks to a distinctive design, advanced technology and signature Honda driving dynamics.” And yet Honda discontinues the E.

The Honda E is the starting point of Honda’s journey towards a fully electric brand. Honda must reach its destination in 2025. There were various versions of the E, but a Type R was not included, although there were plans for it. The indirect replacement for the E is already ready. That’s the Honda with the stupidest name ever, the very competent and much larger Honda e:NY1.

Why is Honda discontinuing the E?

That replacement is an important indication of the reason for the disappearance of the Honda E. We all want an SUV or crossover these days. No, not you and neither do we, but the majority of ‘us’ as a society prefers to get into a big car. In addition to the indirect substitute, Honda will soon supply the hybrid ZR-V (also an SUV) and the CR-V (also an SUV).

In addition, the Honda E made it difficult for itself. Yes, it looks nice, but with prices above 35,000 euros you won’t make it. Certainly not when Renault and Volkswagen soon offer their cheaper, small EV. The range of about 200 kilometers does not help either. Ultimately, less than 300 Honda E’s were registered in the Netherlands.

Even after the car brand stops selling the Honda E, the car will hold a special place in our hearts. We crowned it City Car of the Year 2020 at the expense of the Fiat 500e. That’s why we’re sad to say goodbye to the Honda E. Let’s end on a positive note: owners of an E see the value of their car rise significantly. Perhaps the E will become a collector’s item due to its early departure. You can now pick up a second-hand car for about 24,000 euros.