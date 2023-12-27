Afra and her mother go to Germany. Gönül has decided to leave Istanbul to leave behind all the evil he has done and start a new life without resentment.

Afra is very sad as she does not want to leave or separate from Oğulcan now that she has started dating him. Broken with pain, she hides her imminent departure from her boyfriend and she goes on a first date with him without him knowing that it will be the last.

Gönül goes to say goodbye to Sengül and apologizes for all the wrong he has done to him. Afra then takes advantage of the moment to give her boyfriend's mother a farewell letter to Oğulcan. He's going to leave without saying goodbye!

The Eren's cousin freezes when he reads the letter without being able to hold back his tears: “I'm sorry for not leaving you at the beginning of the path and for not fulfilling the dreams we had.”

Oğulcan draws strength from where he doesn't have any and runs to Afra's house to try to see her one last time. She can't believe she has such bad luck when she was being so happy!

The young man meets Afra, when he was going to take the taxi on the way to the airport, and asks his girlfriend a question: “and now what is going to happen?” while she can only tell him that she is very sorry.

The couple tearfully embraces each other and Afra tells Oğulcan that she will never forget him. Will they be able to see each other again? See you soon, Afra!