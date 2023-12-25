Suara.com – It is said that the electability of vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka could increase after the first cawapres debate on Friday (22/12).

Pro Rakabuming Raka (Praka) General Chair Osco Olfriady predicts that Prabowo-Gibran will reach 51 percent. He believes this prediction is accurate because he saw the performance of the Mayor of Surakarta during the debate.

“Our predictions were absolutely right. We predicted very accurately,” said Osco in a written statement received in Jakarta, Monday (25/12/2023).

Gibran, said Osco, was superior to the other vice presidential candidates because he showed his skills during the debate which was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Central Jakarta.

“During the vice presidential debate, Mas Gibran's performance was extraordinary. What was called an underdog or not taken into account, turned out to be superior, able to answer better, his gestures and emotions were very controlled,” he said.

He considers President Jokowi's eldest son to use more accurate data compared to vice presidential candidate number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar and vice presidential candidate number 3 Mahfud Md.

Two of Gibran's opponents, namely Muhaimin and Mahfud, were also said to have been unable to answer questions asked by Gibran.

“So, Gibran, who is underestimated by young people, is thought to be silent and has nothing in his brain or maybe young people are just pretending to be president and he can step up as vice presidential candidate, but it turns out that this is all wrong,” he explained.

Cawapres number one Muhaimin Iskandar (left), Cawapres number two Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) and Cawapres number three Mahfud MD (right) holding hands after the inaugural 2024 Cawapres debate at JCC Senayan Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023 ). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

During this event he also highlighted the survey released by the Center for Political Communication Studies (CPCS) after the vice presidential debate, namely on Saturday (23/12). The survey found that Prabowo-Gibran's electability reached 51.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the electability of Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar reached 21.8 percent, which is narrowly related to Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md at 21.3 percent.

The CPCS survey was conducted on 7-14 December 2023, with 1200 respondents representing 34 provinces who were interviewed face to face. The survey method is multistage random sampling, with a margin of error of ±2.9 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent. (Between)