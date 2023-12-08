loading…

The 996 work culture in China is in the world’s spotlight because it often results in fatalities. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – An Associated Press (AP) report from Miami dated November 15, 2023 stated that China leads the list of perpetrators of violence against labor, akin to slavery, as has occurred in a number of cases on fishing vessels around the world.

Karl Marx would probably be surprised if he were still alive today, because he once dreamed of a communist society where workers would be free from exploitation.

The AP report, conducted by the Washington-based nonprofit Financial Transparency Coalition that tracks illicit money flows, detected dangerous forced labor conditions, sometimes resembling slavery, on nearly 500 industrial fishing vessels worldwide. A quarter of the ships, which were suspected of committing violence against workers, flew the flag of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

China’s deep water fleet dominates high seas fishing, the report said. Far waters refer to lawless areas outside the jurisdiction of any country.

Forced labor in the seafood industry does not attract public attention because it is rarely seen, but it represents a “widespread human rights crisis,” the report said.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) says fishermen face threats of violence, debt bondage, excessive overtime and other forced labor conditions.

Quoting the Financial Post, Friday (8/12/2023), the report identified two Chinese companies – ZheJiang Hairong Ocean Fisheries and Pingtan Marine Enterprises – as the worst offenders in terms of labor abuse on fishing vessels. The two Chinese companies, which own 10 and seven vessels respectively, have been accused of human rights violations.

In 2022, the Pingtan company was sanctioned by the United States administration under President Joe Biden on charges of illegal fishing and labor abuse, and its shares were subsequently delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The seafood industry has until now escaped scrutiny of labor abuses by the Financial Action Task Force created by the G7’s richest democracies because of a lack of tools to regulate what is happening hundreds of miles from land.