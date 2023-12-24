Suara.com – Pinkan Mambo surprised the public again after holding a wedding ceremony via her personal Tiktok live broadcast. In the video that was spread, this mother of four children is known to be married to her idol, Arya Khan.

Pinkan and Arya Khan held a simple wedding ceremony at the groom's house.

Likewise, the clothes worn look no less simple. Pinkan Mambo wore a robe and pink cloth draped like a hijab. Meanwhile, Arya Khan wore a long-sleeved shirt and a black cap on his head.

“Getting married at Arya's house,” wrote Pinkan Mambo in the video.

In the video, you can gradually hear the voice of the prince marrying Arya Khan and Pinkan Mambo. After investigating, for this fourth marriage, the dowry given was no less modest, namely only IDR 100 thousand.

During the marriage ceremony process, Arya Khan had a hiccup but the procession continued smoothly until finally the witness said 'legitimately'.

“I accepted Pinkan Ratnasari bint Yoke Mambo's marriage with a dowry of IDR 100 thousand in cash,” said Arya Khan as quoted from lambe_turah.

The sudden marriage of Pinkan Mambo and Arya Khan certainly stole the public's attention considering that the wedding process was carried out in an Islamic manner.

As is known, Pinkan Mambo is known to have converted to Christianity when she married Steve Wantania. She is thought to have converted to Islam ahead of her marriage to Arya Khan.

This is in accordance with Arya Khan's statement some time ago who said that he was married to Pinkan Mambo and the woman was willing to change religions for the sake of their marriage.

“I already said, if you want to marry me, you will become Muslim. I don't want to get married but have a different religion. So we agreed, he will become Muslim,” said Arya Khan.

The news of Pinkan Mambo's marriage and religious conversion has certainly drawn various comments from netizens.

“It's not like he's a Christian,” said one netizen,

“Hopefully converting to Islam comes from the heart, not because my husband follows me, sis,” commented one netizen.

“It's so fun Log in Log Out,” joked another netizen.

“Religions change, they are thought to be toys,” said another netizen.