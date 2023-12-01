Suara.com – Happy news came from Indonesian badminton player, Jonatan Christie. He officially married Shania Junianatha at the Jakarta Cathedral Church on Friday (1/12/2023).

After dating for quite some time, the man who is familiarly called Jojo finally married the woman who was previously a member of the girl group JKT 48.

As a badminton player, the man who was born on September 15 1997 has quite a lot of achievements. In fact, currently Jojo is in the top 3 players in the world. He experienced an increase in the BWF ranking this year.

In line with his ranking which continues to increase, the income of Shanju’s husband, former JKT 48, is apparently very abundant, which is estimated at IDR 3.9 billion.

Jonathan Christie (Instagram/@badminton.ina)

However, this nominal amount has not been accumulated with Jojo’s income when he received a bonus from the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Quoted from several sources, Jojo and his team once received a bonus from the Menpora of IDR 10 billion. This bonus was obtained after his team succeeded in winning the badminton championship in 2021.

Furthermore, Shanju’s husband also has a side business. He has a clothing line business called Satoe-Noesa. This business offers a variety of clothing products, ranging from t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, to hats.

Jonathan Christie’s biography

Full name: Leonardus Jonatan ChristieNickname: JojoPlace, date of birth: Jakarta, 15 September 1997Age: 26Parents: Andreas Adi Siswa (father), Marlanti Djaja (mother)Brother: Ivan ChristieEducation: SMAN 1 Babakan MadangProfession: AthleteSpouse: Shania Junianatha Jonathan Christie, Indonesian men’s singles badminton athlete

Biodata Shanju Eks JKT 48

Full name: Shania Junianatha Stage name: Shanju Place, date of birth: Solo, 27 June 1998 Age: 25 years Parents: Krisnatha (father), Larisa Dinata (mother) Siblings: Bella Julianatha (sister) Education: Bachelor of Communication London School of Public Relations (LSPR )Profession: Singer, Actress, Model, Host Spouse: Jonatan Christie 5 charms of Shania Shanju ex JKT 48 who officially became Jonathan Christie’s fiancee (Instagram Shania Shanju ex JKT 48)