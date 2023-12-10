Suara.com – UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, which was previously opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Thursday (7/12/2023), was officially closed on Sunday (10/12/2023) by the Main Director of BRI, Sunarso.

This event, which is part of a series of BRI 128th Anniversary activities, was held on 7-10 December 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) and succeeded in recording a business matching sales value of USD 81.3 million dollars or around IDR 1.26 trillion (with assuming an exchange rate of IDR 15,500 per USD).

“As of this Sunday afternoon, the number of visitors present on-site at the JCC was more than 18 thousand. Not only in terms of the number of visitors, through this activity, 243 business matches were carried out and a commitment deal worth USD 81.3 million was made (from the target of USD 80 million). “The business matching was carried out by 86 buyers from 30 countries (out of a target of 80 buyers from 25 countries), including from Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE or United Arab Emirates together with 85 MSME participants,” said Sunarso.

The value of the agreement through business matching continues to increase from year to year this event is held. As is known, in 2019 the value of business matching reached US$33.5 million, increasing in 2020 to US$57.5 million and in 2021 again increasing to US$72.1 million. Then in 2022 the value will reach US$76.7 million.

Apart from that, up to the 3rd day of UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR, the total value of transactions carried out reached IDR 8.7 billion. These transactions are transactions both carried out by Expo visitors directly via EDC and QRIS as well as online transactions carried out through e-commerce which has collaborated with BRI. We are also very optimistic that we can achieve the target transaction value of IDR 20 billion, driven by the online e-commerce transaction program which will continue until December 31 2023. Meanwhile, the number of transactions up to the 3rd day itself was recorded at 46.3 thousand transactions. .

Sunarso gave an example of the success story of one of the participants at the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, namely Arva Indonesia with the Tempe Chips business, which on Saturday, December 9 2023, held a signing ceremony with the buyer of Tanivest from Singapore with a value of SGD2 million for meet the needs of 30 stores in Singapore.

With the end of the entire series of events, Sunarso expressed his thanks to all parties who had supported the success of the event. “We hope to have a positive and widespread impact on the progress and development of the capacity and quality of Indonesian MSMEs,” concluded Sunarso.

Received appreciation from the President, Minister of BUMN and MSME players

BRI’s initiative in holding this event to encourage MSMEs to go global received appreciation from President Joko Widodo. The President said that MSMEs must be able to master the local market but not forget the global market.

“61% of national GDP is contributed by MSMEs and 97% of the workforce in Indonesia is absorbed by MSMEs. Therefore, I appreciate and appreciate this event, because the products displayed are very well curated. “Packaging and branding and most importantly BRI brings together MSMEs with buyers,” added the President when opening the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR event (7/12/2023).

Indonesian BUMN Minister Erick Thohir appreciated the various programs that have been implemented by BRI, including empowerment programs such as MSME EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 which have proven successful in turning around the economy as a whole.

“MSMEs are a priority for national economic growth, and BRI as the bank with the largest MSME portfolio is expected to continue to move to create an ecosystem for MSME players with the main goal of economic growth,” said Erick.

Appreciation for BRI also came from MSME players who took part in the 2023 BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT). When met at the event, Nugroho (owner of UMKM Pancal Bike) spoke about his impressions of being a BRILIANPRENEUR participant. According to him, one of BRI’s flagship MSME empowerment programs encourages participants to gain more experience in opening wider markets by meeting new potential consumers.

“By participating in this event our promotion will increase. These MSME products, which are of very good quality, are becoming more widely known and becoming more widely known. “This expands the market,” said Nugroho, who admitted that he had participated in the BRILIANPRENEUR event for two years in a row.

Cathy Alexandra, founder of Nicoles Natural, who took part in this event also gave a positive impression regarding the event. He also assessed that support from BRI through events such as the MSME EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR would increase the scale of his business. At this year’s exhibition, not only retail consumers visited the Nicoles Natural booth, but also wholesale consumers. “Not only B2C, but also many B2B. They buy in bulk for cafes or restaurants. “There are also those who invite combinations with their products,” said Cathy.

“We hope we can develop the market. BRI is focused on encouraging exports too, so it might be able to bring in lots of buyers from abroad. “We are also very happy if BRI can help support our market development in South Korea,” said Cathy.

The UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR event itself was organized by BRI as a means of business matching between Indonesian MSMEs and foreign consumers, so that it is hoped that it will be able to develop MSME players to go global and increase national exports.

UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023 carries the theme “Crafting Global Connection” or assembling global connections. In the MSME EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2023, BRI invites 700 curated MSMEs and there are five categories of MSME EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR this year that can participate, namely Home Decor & Craft, Food & Beverage, Accessories & Beauty, and Fashion & Wastra, as well as Healthcare/Wellness.