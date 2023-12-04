Suara.com – BRI Liga 1 club Bhayangkara FC officially introduced Radja Nainggolan as their new player, on Monday (4/12/2023) evening.

The former AS Roma and Inter Milan player was brought in by Bhayangkara on a free transfer, because the last time Radja had a professional contract was in January 2023 at Italian second division club SPAL.

“We know that in the first round Bhayangkara FC had great difficulty getting out of the red zone. “So in the second round, we tried our best to get out of the red zone,” said Bhayangkara FC Chief Operating Officer Sumardji at the introduction of Radja as a new Bhayangkara player at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, as quoted by Antara.

“With the presence of new players, of course we hope that it will bring new situations and conditions, so that it can bring a positive aura to the Bhayangkara FC club and can survive in League 1,” he added.

Radja also expressed his joy at being able to join in the struggle at Bhayangkara FC to be able to bring the club safe from the threat of relegation.

“I am happy to be back here in Indonesia. I was in a team that was bottom of the league standings. I believe in big projects here. “I believe everything can improve. So let’s work together to stay in the top division,” said Radja.

He added that playing in Indonesia is also proof that his football career is not finished even though Radja is now 35 years old.

“When I was here (Indonesia) a week ago, I said that I would love to play in Indonesia and the only team that approached me was this team, so it was an easy choice.”

“If you look at the standings, of course it’s not easy, but as I always say, nothing is impossible,” added the former Belgian national team player.

On that occasion, Sumardji also revealed the value of Radja’s contract to wear the Bhayangkara FC uniform for half a season, which was around five billion rupiah.

“We have communicated with the sponsor, in this case BNI, so the value we agreed on can be said to be quite large, approximately five billion in half a season,” said Sumardji.

Bhayangkara FC currently occupies the bottom of the League 1 standings with a collection of 11 points from the 21 matches they have played. With the mission of surviving in League 1, the club nicknamed The Guardian brought in a number of new players in the mid-season transfer market before recruiting Radja, such as Witan Sulaeman, Osvaldo Haay and I Putu Gede.