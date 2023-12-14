Written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, Miller's Girl opens in movie theaters in Spain on January 26, 2024.

After delighting ourselves with Scream VI, Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Finestkind, X) is already warming up for the premiere of his next movie in theaters, Miller's Girl, an interesting drama in which he stars alongside Martin Freeman (Queen of Bones, Angelyne, Secret Invasion).

To whet your appetite, Lionsgate has released the first trailer of Miller’s Girlwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What can we expect from Miller's Girl

Under the script and direction of Jade Halley Bartlett (who debuts with this feature film), Miller's Girl is a dramatic film whose plot follows a talented writer who plunges into a tense relationship with her teacher when he assigns her a class project.

“A young, talented writer begins a creative journey when her teacher assigns her a project that immerses them both in an increasingly complicated plot.

As boundaries blur and their lives become intertwined, The teacher and his student must face their own fears and desires while trying to preserve their personal goals and what they want most.“, details the synopsis of the film.

Apart from Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, they make up the cast of Miller's Girl Bashir Salahuddin (The Dropout: Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes, Troubled Family, Top Gun: Maverick), Gideon Adlon (The Thing About Pam, Skin in the Game, Blumhouse. Jóvenes y brujas), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession, The Dark Daughter, The Fighters Club) and Christine Adams (Midair Kidnapping, Moonshot, Profile).

The film is produced by Good Universe, Point Gray Pictures and Lionsgate Pictures, whose distribution in theaters is handled by the latter.

Miller’s Girl opens in movie theaters in Spain on January 26, 2024. What did you think of the trailer for Jenna Ortega's new movie? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.