After the conclusion of the 2023 MotoGP season, Dorna Sports announced that it will not allow the RNF to continue to participate in the premier class World Championship starting from 2024. In a joint statement with the FIM and IRTA it highlighted as the reason “the repeated infringements and violations of the participation agreement which have affected the public image of MotoGP”.

The reason is linked to the fact that RNF Racing’s majority shareholder and title sponsor, CryptoDATA, did not pay what it owed for the sponsorship of the Austrian Grand Prix, while numerous team suppliers had outstanding debts.

Motorsport.com anticipated on November 28, the same day as Dorna’s press release, that the slots on the grid that were occupied by RNF Racing would be taken over by Trackhouse Racing.

Trackhouse Racing, which is owned by Justin Marks and the singer Pitbull, races in NASCAR, in which it has so far achieved five victories in the Cup, the main category.

The team had already visited the MotoGP paddock earlier this year to explore the possibility of joining the starting grid; it had initially planned to do so in 2025, believing it would need to expand outside America.

However, the CryptoDATA situation, which made RNF’s position untenable, pushed Trackhouse to accelerate its entry into MotoGP.

After officially announcing its plans on Tuesday, when a very aggressive Stars and Stripes livery was also shown, Trackhouse will essentially take over RNF’s old team and its staff, while Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez – who are under contract with Aprilia – they will remain as pilots also in 2024.

“This is a monumental moment for Trackhouse Entertainment Group,” said the 42-year-old Marks. “Trackhouse’s ethos from day one has been to work hard, have a vision and bring the enthusiasm and passion needed to build one of the world’s best motorsports entertainment companies. Our entry in the MotoGP World Championship is another step forward in implementing this vision.”

Motorsport.com has already learned in Valencia that Trackhouse will forge closer ties with Aprilia than RNF, with the Italian manufacturer likely to supply a third production bike to one of the satellite facility’s riders. However, given the tight timeframe to put together everything needed to build a third 2024 RS-GP prototype, it will be no small task.

Trackhouse’s involvement in MotoGP coincides with the series taking on American influences, after former NBA executive Dan Rossomondo was appointed commercial director of Dorna.

America also has a rich history in MotoGP, with Kenny Roberts Sr’s world titles from 1978 to 1980 laying the foundations for a dominant period in the 1980s and early 1990s with riders of the caliber of Freddie Spencer, Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey and Kevin Schwantz dominate the scene.

The last American world champion dates back to 2006, when the unforgettable Nicky Hayden won the title, while there has no longer been a full-time American driver since the last season of “Kentucky Kid”, in 2015. The former Superbike world champion Ben Spies remains the last American rider to win a MotoGP race, at Assen in 2011.

