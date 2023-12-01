It is not just the children whose hearts beat with anticipation on December 5. On Christmas Eve, Rockstar Games will show the first official images of GTA 6. The developer just announced that the first trailer will drop at 9:00 AM American time. For the Dutch and Belgians this is 3:00 PM.

Rockstar really knows how to build up hype: all they show on the website are the silhouettes of a bunch of palm trees, the Rockstar logo and the text ‘Trailer 1’ and the date. As far as we’re concerned, the colors you see above in the official image confirm that the game is set in Vice City, the fictional counterpart of Miami.

A new benchmark for all entertainment (not just games)

The only thing the developer wanted to say so far is that the game should set a new benchmark ‘for all entertainment’: ‘With the development of the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series well under way, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with each of their frontline releases.”

The game has been a long time coming. We have been playing GTA 5 for more than ten years now; In the gaming world the game is already very old. The game was released on the PS3! You can’t blame Rockstar: the game (and especially the online mode) still makes millions. The dairy cow can finally retire soon.

What is the release date of GTA 6?

It is not yet known when GTA 6 will actually be released. There is, however, a strong indication. In fiscal year 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025), Rockstar Games expects revenue of nearly $3 billion. The game is expected to be released around the holidays of 2024. A year after the first trailer, so that sounds plausible.