One of the most highly anticipated automobiles in automotive history has become a reality. We don’t say that so much because so many people are waiting for a Tesla Cybertruck, but because we have known about the thing for so long. For example, Elon Musk showed his crazy electric pickup to the world for the first time in 2019 and believe it or not, but four years later, the device is now actually on the market.

3 tons of electro-armor

During a Delivery Event, Tesla handed over the first Cybertrucks to customers, and this gives us an unobstructed view of the production-ready version for the first time. However, the chance that you can distinguish it from the pre-production copy from 2019 is quite small. In this way, the pickup retains its sharp lines and large surfaces that remind it of a tank, to say the least. That is no coincidence, because according to CEO Musk, you can safely drive through the barrage of a machine gun without a single bullet hitting the sheet metal or glass of your Cybertruck… And being Americans, there is a good chance that there that someone will also test from time to time.

However, the Cybertruck is a remarkably aerodynamic tank, at least relatively speaking. For example, the Tesla boasts a drag coefficient of 0.33, which, to be clear, does not come close to, say, the Model 3 and Model S, but still does better than other behemoths of this size. Speaking of its size: we also know that by now. The Cybertruck measures no less than 5.68 meters in length and 2.2 meters in width. Its weight varies from 2,995 kilograms to the full 3,103 kilograms, depending on the version.

More loading space or more batteries

What versions are there? Well, initially the Cybertruck will be available in two forms. The strongest is known as ‘Cyberbeast’ and is equipped with three electric motors, good for 845 hp of power. The colossus sprints to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and continues to a top speed of 209 km/h. In addition, the Cybertruck is also available as a slightly more modest All-Wheel Drive, which relies on two electric motors – one per axle. They deliver around 600 hp to the four wheels, meaning the thing still only needs 4.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h. A rear-wheel drive version with a smaller battery will follow in 2025.

Both launch versions will have the same battery, but we are not yet allowed to know the capacity. Tesla only says that the ‘Cyberbeast’ has a driving range of 515 kilometers, while the regular All-Wheel Drive has a range of 547 kilometers. However, the Cybertruck still has an ace up its sleeve, because you can also get it with a range extender. Don’t worry: that is not a BMW i3 combustion engine, but an extra set of batteries that are mounted in the cargo space. These increase the driving range of the furthest driving version to 756 kilometers.

EV laadt EV

However, Tesla warns that the range extender will take up about a third of the loading space, although there will still be more than enough room for your groceries. The truck bed of 1.8 meters long and 1.2 meters wide offers a volume of no less than 3,424 liters. Plus, your Cybertruck can tow a whopping 4,990 kilograms, so who said EVs can’t handle a large towing capacity? You will also find a number of sockets in and around the trunk, with which you can simply charge another EV if one of your Tesla friends is in need.

Inside you are already part of the club, because the Cybertruck also features minimalism. So don’t count on a lever for the drivetrain or levers behind the steering wheel, but on a slider in your 18.5-inch screen and touch buttons on your steering wheel. At the time of writing, the first customers are experiencing how it all works… Or at least in America, because we are still waiting for information about the arrival in Europe. Overseas, the Cybertruck AWD is for sale for $ 79,990 (about 73,500 euros) while a ‘Cyberbeast’ should cost $ 99,990 (about 92,000 euros).