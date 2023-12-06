Talk about a long drawn out reveal. Because Suzuki has been sharing the Swift with the world since October. In full regalia, but first as a concept and without technical details. However, the puzzles for the European version have now clicked together. This gives us a full view of the fourth generation Swift that will appear on our market in 2024.

Sharper than you think

Let’s start with the appearance. Although it looked quite strange on the Japanese pictures, the European pictures make it look a lot sportier. Okay, it’s not a Peugeot 208 or Opel Corsa… but something tells us that this Swift will secretly be more spacious. Not that it has grown in terms of dimensions, because at 3.86 meters long it is identical to its predecessor. Although the trunk grows by 10 liters when you fold down the rear seat. The Swift swallows a decent 255 liters as standard.

According to Suzuki, the interior offers an immersive and ergonomic driving experience. Right, yes. We especially note that the dashboard is subtly oriented towards the driver, has a 9-inch infotainment screen and separate buttons for the climate control. The counter part is still nice and analogue, the materials used are probably still harder than your grandmother’s false teeth. Oh well, it’s exactly the charm of the Swift.

Also as a sport?

Underneath the skin, the fourth generation Swift builds on the Heartech platform of its predecessor. No punishment, because that already blessed the little one with pleasant driving behavior. The front engine is completely new. It seems to combine the engines of the previous generation. For example, it takes over the three cylinders from the 1-liter Boosterjet and the 1.2-liter lung capacity from the four-cylinder BoosterJet. The result is the 1.2-liter three-cylinder Smart Hybrid 12v. Yep, a mild hybrid.

Is there also a Swift Sport planned? That’s a waste of money at the moment. The previous generation priced itself completely out of the market – for an actually unclear reason. Although we secretly hope for a – more successful – return. Not least because sporty B hatchbacks disappear faster than a bicycle without a lock at the Antwerp station.

Why? Therefore!

Now I hear you thinking: but why would you want to buy this Suzuki Swift at all? Well, because it is a breath of fresh hatchback wind through a sea of ​​crossovers. In addition, Suzuki’s are incredibly reliable and this Swift is also available with four-wheel drive if desired. In a B-segment hatchback! Finally, the Swift also features an extensive arsenal of safety systems. Think of a lane keeping assistant, but also an emergency brake, blind spot warning, reversing assistant (Rear Cross Traffic Alert) and fatigue detection.