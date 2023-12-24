Suara.com – A glimmer of hope has emerged amidst the dark clouds that have shrouded Manchester United this season due to the team's poor performance throughout the season. Sir Jim Ratcliffe officially acquired 25 percent of the shares in the English giant club from the Glazer Family.

Reporting from the official Manchester United website, Saturday (24/12) evening WIB, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, boss of the chemical company INEOS and the richest person in England at the moment, took over 25 percent of Manchester United's shares and has the opportunity to acquire another 25 percent in some time forward.

The presence of Sir Jim Ratcllife as a new investor immediately provided fresh funds of up to USD300 million (approximately IDR 4.6 trillion) for investment in Manchester United's future.

As part of the transaction, INEOS has accepted a request from the Manchester United board to assume full responsibility for the management of the club's football operations.

Yes, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have full authority on the football aspect of Manchester United, not the business side.

The 71 year old man from England will have the power to choose the Manchester United manager, sporting director or sports director and other crucial positions.

It also covers all aspects of Manchester United men's and women's football operations and academies. Sir Jim also automatically gets a seat on the Manchester United PLC board and on the Manchester United FC board.

Responding to Sir Jim's arrival, Manchester United Co-Chairmen and Executive Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said: “We are very pleased to have agreed this agreement with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.”

“As part of the strategic review we announced in November 2022, we are committed to exploring alternatives to help develop Manchester United, with a focus on delivering success for our men's, women's and academy teams.”

“Sir Jim and INEOS bring a wealth of commercial experience as well as a significant financial commitment to the club. And through INEOS Sport, Manchester United will have access to experienced, high-performing professionals, experienced in creating and leading elite teams both inside and outside the game. “

“Manchester United has talented people at the club and our desire is to always improve at every level to help bring more success to our great fans in the future.”

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “As a local resident and loyal supporter of the club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree an agreement with the Manchester United board which delegates responsibility for managing football operations to us.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Valery HACHE / AFP)

“Even though the club's commercial success has ensured that there are always funds available to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times,” continued the conglomerate on the official Manchester United website, Sunday (24/12).

“We are in this for the long haul and recognize that many challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will meet with rigor, professionalism and passion.”

“We are committed to working with everyone at the club – board, staff, players and fans – to help move the club forward.”

“Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United return to where we are, at the top of English, European and world football,” said Sir Jim Ratcliffe.