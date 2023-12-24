Suara.com – Deputy Minister of Religion, Saiful Rahmat Dasuki, said that his party would change the nomenclature of the words Isa Messiah to the words Jesus Christ.

According to him, the name change came after an agreement between several parties, one of which was the Ministry of Religion, the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, and the Ministry of Manpower.

“We have agreed to change the nomenclature of the word Isa Messiah, we will change it to Jesus Christ,” said Saiful, at the Cathedral Church, Central Jakarta, Sunday (24/12/2023).

Later, the resurrection and death of Jesus Christ will be replaced by the word Jesus Christ.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ, the death of Jesus Christ and so on,” said Saiful.

The change in nomenclature, continued Saiful, is a form of respecting beliefs that are believed to be religious beliefs.

“This is part of how we respect diversity and respect the beliefs we believe in as religion,” he explained.

“The Ministry of Religion said that we are a ministry for all religions. We also provide special services regarding religious values. “This is the foundation, the basis for all of us to live life on this earth,” he added.

Saiful also conveyed Merry Christmas to all Christians and Catholics, throughout the country.

“We convey to all Catholics in this corner of the country, Merry Christmas, may Christmas bless us all,” he added.