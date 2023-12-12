When Mercedes-AMG unveiled its brand new SL two years ago, it featured many firsts. This was the first SL that could be ordered from the factory with four seats, the first SL that you could get with four-wheel drive and the first SL that was available with a four-cylinder engine. Now, however, there is an additional novelty: an extra valve in the butt.

C 63 technology… With V8!

That is the only external distinction between this Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance and the regular SL 63, or at least if you ignore the red-framed logos. This is a plug-in hybrid, but don’t worry, purist, because unlike, say, the C 63 SE Performance, this one is not based on a four-cylinder engine. Instead, Mercedes-AMG simply leaves the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 and adds an electric motor with 204 hp on the rear axle. It can also supply its power to the front axle via a smart differential and the same applies to the combustion engine, which can operate on both axles as desired.

The electric motor draws its power from a 6.1 kWh battery and you don’t have to know much about plug-in hybrids to understand that the battery is quite small. The battery is already empty after 13 electric kilometers, but Mercedes-AMG’s emphasis is not on economy. Instead, it focuses on performance, and so the rest of the figures are much more impressive. With some extra tinkering, the V8 itself produces 612 hp, bringing the total power to no less than 816 hp and the torque to 1,420 Nm.

Most powerful SL ever

This means it does not quite match the GT 4-Door 63 SE Performance, but it does deserve the title of ‘most powerful production SL ever’. You sprint to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and then continue to a top speed of 317 km/h. To keep all those figures in check, the SL 63 SE Performance, in addition to its smart all-wheel drive, also has active roll stabilization, an active spoiler, a steering rear axle and carbon ceramic brakes as standard. Furthermore, the plug-SL comes with a range of driving modes, from the much-needed ‘Battery Hold’ mode to save your electric power on the way to the circuit to a ‘Race’ mode to unleash all the available power once you have arrived.

If that still doesn’t give you enough to brag about to your mates, you can consult Mercedes’ Manufaktur department. There you can personalize the SL 63 SE Performance to your liking with a wide range of exterior and interior finishes. We don’t yet know what you have to pay for it.