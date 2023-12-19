Sporty brands are gradually becoming the masters of deception when it comes to updated models. Just look at the recently unveiled Porsche Panamera, where we are still wracking our brains over whether we should call the thing a major facelift or a brand new generation. The same applies to Aston Martin's DB12 and in Great Britain the McLaren 720S recently had to make way for the almost identical but slightly stronger 750S… And they are now doing that trick again.

More power, less weight

Get to know the McLaren GTS, the successor to the McLaren GT… Although it is actually just a new McLaren GT, and you have to be an expert to spot the differences. Fortunately, there is always the press release, which tells us that the GTS has new bumpers with bare carbon fiber elements and a set of glossy black trim parts. McLaren is also introducing new wheel designs and paint colors. At the rear, the air scoops grow a size, so that they can supply more oxygen to that mighty engine block.

The result is that the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 becomes a little more powerful than before, although it may be unlikely that the average GTS owner will notice that difference. For example, the engine now produces 635 hp instead of the 620 hp of the GT-without-S, and that power still goes to a seven-speed automatic transmission. This means your McLaren will accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and go on to a top speed of 326 km/h, but above all it should steer a bit more lightly than the old GT.

Most practical supercar

McLaren has managed to reduce the weight of the supercar even further thanks to a number of subtle adjustments. For example, the roof panel now consists of recycled carbon fiber — because the environment also wants something — while the wheel bolts are now made of titanium to be a full 35 percent lighter than those of the GT. The result is a weight of 1,520 kilograms — 10 kilos less than before — but don't think that the GTS has lost its status as the most comfortable McLaren. This means you still have adaptive dampers as standard and the nose will soon rise twice as fast when you approach a threshold thanks to an improved lift system.

Furthermore, the GTS, like the GT before it, remains “the most practical supercar on the market” — McLaren's words, not ours. For example, count on 420 liters of luggage space under the rear window, supplemented with another 150 liters of volume in the front frunk. If that seems like something you can live with, you can order the McLaren GTS from now on. We are not yet allowed to know how much you will have to pay for it.