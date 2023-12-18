Let it be known: Maxus no longer wants to only sell vans in Europe. The Chinese brand arrived here a few years ago with a range of mainly electric vans, but its ambitions go further than that. Earlier this year, they launched their first passenger car on our market, the MIFA9, although there was one problem: despite its multitude of seats, it was actually still a van… So time for something completely different.

Electric SUV with ballroom

This is the Maxus eUNIQ6 and let's get straight to the point: it may not look very unique. Its nose is a bit too Kia for that, although its rear with that continuous LED bar is in keeping with, say, the Maxus MIFA9. From a side view you could just as well have been looking at a Nissan X-Trail and that last comparison still applies quite well. In terms of external dimensions, the Maxus is, to say the least, next to none, with a length of no less than 4.73 meters.

Unlike the X-Trail, this eUNIQ6 is not available with seven seats, but don't worry. Instead, you get a 754-liter ballroom behind the second row of seats. The figures also sound promising in the front, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an upright 10.4-inch infotainment screen on all versions. You can also count on leather upholstery, a panoramic sliding roof and electrically adjustable and heated front seats, all included in the base price.

A lot of electrical for your money

However, we have not yet discussed the most important thing because yes: this Maxus eUNIQ6 is purely electric. It gets an electric motor on the front axle with 177 hp and 310 Nm of torque, with which you can reach 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds. This doesn't make this Maxus a sprint wonder, but let's be honest: what more do you need? The same applies to its theoretical driving range of 354 kilometers, which the eUNIQ6 gets from a 70 kWh battery pack. Charging takes place at a leisurely 6.6 kW unless you use a fast charger, because then you go from 30 to 80 percent battery capacity in 35 minutes.

In other words, the eUNIQ6 has its strengths and weaknesses, but the latter are somewhat diluted when you see its price tag. For example, Maxus asks 39,990 euros for its electric SUV, which not only puts it ahead of the majority of its competitors in this segment, but also qualifies for the Flemish EV premium. For that money you get it with all the equipment you see above, because the eUNIQ6 only comes to our market in one equipment level. In short: great value for money, or at least in electrical land.