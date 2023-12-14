If the name 'Maxus' doesn't mean much to you, it's probably because you don't manage a fleet of vans. In our region, the Chinese manufacturer places a strong emphasis on commercial vehicles – with the exception of a few passenger cars, but the MIFA 9 secretly also looks a bit like a chic van. Maxus was one of the pioneers when it entered Europe, especially in the field of electric vans, and that range is now being strengthened once again.

Attention, e-Transporter

So meet the Maxus eDeliver7, a van that arrives just in time to beat the Ford e-Transit Custom and the upcoming Volkswagen e-Transporter. It does this with lengths ranging from just under 5 meters to a maximum of 5.36 meters, while the eDeliver7 can just fit into the average parking garage thanks to a height of 1.99 meters. Depending on the length you choose, you can fill it with either 5.9 cubic meters or 6.7 cubic meters of cargo, as long as you stay below the maximum loading weight of 1,200 kilograms. According to Maxus, all this comes in the most aerodynamic package in its segment, with a drag coefficient of 0.3.

If we add that twenty-six letter word, then you already know what time it is: this van is purely electric. For example, its front wheels are in all cases driven by an electric motor with 204 hp and Maxus gives you the choice of a 77 or 88 kWh battery. In the latter case, you can travel up to 370 kilometers on a full battery, and thanks to a fast charging capacity of 80 kW, the battery pack goes from 10 to 80 percent charge in 43 minutes. You can also count on three driving modes, quite a few safety systems and standard smartphone connectivity via a 12.3-inch screen in the cabin. You pay at least 49,990 euros for it — excluding VAT, that is, because this is Bestelautofans.