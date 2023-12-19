Suara.com – Jusuf Kalla's spokesperson, Husain Abdullah, confirmed that JK supports the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) in the 2024 presidential election.

Husain said that JK's statement of support was delivered when the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia attended an event in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

“Jusuf Kalla stated openly that he chose Anies Baswedan who was paired with Muhaimin Iskandar,” said Husain in his statement, Tuesday.

Husain explained that all this time JK had stated that he was neutral. However, in the 2024 presidential election, JK will openly support AMIN.

“So far he has said he is neutral, but as a citizen, Mr. JK certainly has political choices,” he said.

Furthermore, Husain said the reason JK chose to support Anies was because of his track record. Apart from that, because the former Governor of DKI Jakarta is a student of JK politics.

“Based on the track record of Anies Baswedan that he knows, Mr JK believes that Anies is the right person to lead Indonesia into the future.

“For JK, who served two terms as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for two different presidents, Anies is his political student. In terms of knowledge, experience, honesty and integrity, Anies has advantages in this matter,” he continued.