Suara.com – In early 2024, Samsung is preparing to release three new devices, namely the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The release of these three new Samsung devices will take place on January 17 2024. Ahead of its release, images and specifications of this device were then revealed to the public.

Windows Report states that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series will launch in black, grey, purple and yellow. The three of them will have different names for each device color.

Several leaks say that Samsung will utilize AI technology on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. This is the main selling point of this device from South Korea.

AI on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series device will later be able to help carry out the photo editing process using Generative AI techniques.

The steam room for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is also rumored to be wider compared to its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a vapor chamber that is 1.9 times larger than the previously released Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It is still not known for certain regarding the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. You need to be patient until there is an official announcement from Samsung regarding this device.